Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Omeprazole Delayed-Release Tablets in US market
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic Lansoprazole tablets
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Lansoprazole Tablets and Linagliptin tablets
Cadila Healthcare receives final approval for Vardenafil Hydrochloride Tablets and Ursodiol Tablets
Zydus Cadila gets tentative nod from USFDA for diabetes drug
-
Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules (US RLD NEXIUM).
It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Esomeprazole belongs to the group of medicines termed as proton pump inhibitors. Esomeprazole reduces the amount of acid secreted by the stomach. The drug is used to treat the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease, to reduce the risk of stomach ulcers in some people taking pain medicines, treat patients with stomach infection (Helicobacter pylori) along with certain antibiotics and long-term treatment of conditions where stomach makes too much acid.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU