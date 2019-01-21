JUST IN
Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules

Capital Market 

Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules (US RLD NEXIUM).

It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Esomeprazole belongs to the group of medicines termed as proton pump inhibitors. Esomeprazole reduces the amount of acid secreted by the stomach. The drug is used to treat the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease, to reduce the risk of stomach ulcers in some people taking pain medicines, treat patients with stomach infection (Helicobacter pylori) along with certain antibiotics and long-term treatment of conditions where stomach makes too much acid.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 15:35 IST

