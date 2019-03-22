Bosch in focus after executing Joint Venture Agreement

Bosch has executed a Joint Venture Agreement with Pretti Bosch has agreed to subscribe an amount not exceeding 8 crore and Pretti has agreed to subscribe an amount not exceeding 12 crore in the equity share capital of the proposed Joint Venture Company. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

said that the board considered the proposed buyback of equity shares of the company at its meeting held on 20 March 2019. Following detailed discussions, the meeting has been adjourned to a future date. No decision has been taken in relation to the proposed buyback of equity shares. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

In a separate announcement made on Thursday, 21 March 2019, said that the board meeting to consider the proposed buyback of equity shares of the company will be held on 26 March 2019.

IDFC has sold the entire stake of 27,197,743 equity shares of 10 each comprising approximately 8.37% of the share capital of (India) [Arcil] pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

The board of directors of discussed and approved to increase the of the company to manufacture additional 1.6 million laminate sheets per annum. The capital cost of this brownfield expansion would be approximately Rs 25 crore. The expanded capacity is expected to be operationalized within a period of 9 months. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

(DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, vide its mail dated 20 March 2019 intimated the Request For Proposal (RFP) for engagement of Book Running Lead Managers (BRLM) for disinvestment of upto 15% paid up equity of KIOCL out of shareholding of 99.06% through 'Follow-on Public Offer' in the domestic market. The announcement was made on Thursday, 21 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)