Bosch in focus after executing Joint Venture Agreement

Bosch has executed a Joint Venture Agreement with Pretti India. Bosch has agreed to subscribe an amount not exceeding Rs 8 crore and Pretti has agreed to subscribe an amount not exceeding Rs 12 crore in the equity share capital of the proposed Joint Venture Company. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.
Mindtree said that the board considered the proposed buyback of equity shares of the company at its meeting held on 20 March 2019. Following detailed discussions, the meeting has been adjourned to a future date. No decision has been taken in relation to the proposed buyback of equity shares. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.
In a separate announcement made on Thursday, 21 March 2019, Mindtree said that the board meeting to consider the proposed buyback of equity shares of the company will be held on 26 March 2019.
IDFC FIRST Bank has sold the entire stake of 27,197,743 equity shares of Rs 10 each comprising approximately 8.37% of the share capital of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) [Arcil] pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.
The board of directors of Greenlam Industries discussed and approved to increase the manufacturing capacity of the company to manufacture additional 1.6 million laminate sheets per annum. The capital cost of this brownfield expansion would be approximately Rs 25 crore. The expanded capacity is expected to be operationalized within a period of 9 months. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.
Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Government of India vide its mail dated 20 March 2019 intimated the Request For Proposal (RFP) for engagement of Book Running Lead Managers (BRLM) for disinvestment of upto 15% paid up equity of KIOCL out of Government of India shareholding of 99.06% through 'Follow-on Public Offer' in the domestic market. The announcement was made on Thursday, 21 March 2019.
