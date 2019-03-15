Tech Mahindra in spotlight after acquiring Japan's K-Vision

Tech Mahindra's arm acquired 100% stake in Japan's K-Vision for $1.5 million. The target is engaged in providing network services for mobile communication carriers in The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 March 2019.

(RIL) will be watched. Brookfield has filed the preliminary placement memorandum, in terms of which Infrastructure Trust, an InvIT set up by Brookfield as sponsor and 90% investor, will invest Rs 13,000 crore to acquire the (Pipeline). As a part of the transaction, the InvIT will acquire 100% equity interest in (PIPL) which currently owns and operates the Pipeline.

RIL's current investment in preference shares valued at Rs 4,000 crore will continue and will be converted into equity at the end of 20 years. Further at the end of 20 years, RIL has the right to acquire equity shares of PIPL held by the InvIT at an equity value of Rs 50 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 March 2019.

has been categorized as a 'private sector bank' for regulatory purposes by of (RBI) with effect from 21 January 2019 consequent upon of acquiring 51% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the RBI made the announcement after market hours yesterday, 14 March 2019.

CMI said that it received vendor approval for power cables from four government entities in Q3 December 2018. With the increased list of vendor approval the of in is going to improve considerably in the year 2019, CMI added. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 March 2019.

said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 20 March 2019 to consider buyback of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 March 2019.

