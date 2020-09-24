Bosch Ltd Slides 4.27%, S&P BSE Auto index Shed 1.89%

Bosch Ltd has lost 14.06% over last one month compared to 5.26% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.19% drop in the SENSEX

Bosch Ltd fell 4.27% today to trade at Rs 12205.85. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 1.89% to quote at 17060.62. The index is down 5.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd decreased 3.74% and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd lost 2.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 1.98 % over last one year compared to the 3.57% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bosch Ltd has lost 14.06% over last one month compared to 5.26% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.19% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1577 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3746 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 17136.6 on 26 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 7874 on 24 Mar 2020.

