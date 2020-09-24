Ircon International bags orders from Ministry of Railways

-
Ircon International has secured works of total 9 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) valuing more than Rs 400 crore from Ministry of Railways, Government of India.
The scope of work is to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for construction of ROBs in lieu of existing Level Crossings. The period of completion is 24 months from the date of signing of MoU with Zonal Railways, the company said. The work has been awarded by the Ministry of Railways through a competitive bidding among PSUs, it added.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 September 2020. Shares of Ircon International fell 1.59% to settle at Rs 80.35 yesterday.
Ircon International is an engineering and construction, specialized in transport infrastructure and is wholly owned by the Ministry of Railways. As on 30 June 2020, the Government of India held 89.18% stake in the company.
