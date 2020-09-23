Telecom stocks slump after Jio announces new postpaid plus plans

-
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea fell by 8.16% to 9.9% after rival telecom company Reliance Jio Infocomm announced new tariff plans for postpaid customers.Bharti Airtel tanked 8.16% to Rs 432.6 while Vodafone Idea slumped 9.95% to Rs 9.23.
Reliance Jio has announced five postpaid plus tariff plans. The most affordable of the new postpaid plans is Rs 399, which offers unlimited voice calls and SMS messages, 75GB data per billing cycle, rollover of unused data of up to 200GB, and complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Alongside these, users will also get access to JioSaavn, JioCinema and JioTV.
The second plan is priced at Rs 599 and offers the same entertainment, calling and SMS perks. However, it offers 100GB in one billing cycle, and will get you one additional SIM card under the JioPostpaid Plus family plan. The other three plans are priced at Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 respectively.
Vodafone Idea's entry level plan also starts at Rs 399 but provides only 40 GB data. Bharti Airtel's entry level plan for postpaid users starts at Rs 499 which is 20% higher than Jio's new plan.
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) which owns and controls Reliance Jio Infocomm were up 1.02% at Rs 2233.70 on BSE.
