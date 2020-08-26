Bosch Ltd spurts 0.31%, up for five straight sessions

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 14298.75, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.35% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% gain in NIFTY and a 13.24% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14298.75, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 11494.7. The Sensex is at 38892.86, up 0.13%. Bosch Ltd has added around 10.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7983.6, up 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21124 shares today, compared to the daily average of 59794 shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 14308.25, up 0.31% on the day. Bosch Ltd is down 1.35% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% gain in NIFTY and a 13.24% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 83.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

