Wendt India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shanthi Gears Ltd, California Software Company Ltd, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd and Zeal Aqua Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2020.

Wendt India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 3225.6 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44 shares in the past one month.

Shanthi Gears Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 116.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13489 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 12.93. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6551 shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd added 15.14% to Rs 489. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7579 shares in the past one month.

Zeal Aqua Ltd gained 14.31% to Rs 73.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3392 shares in the past one month.

