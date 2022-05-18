Bosch Ltd spurts 3.42%

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 14095.6, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.63% in last one year as compared to a 8.01% jump in NIFTY and a 6.33% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14095.6, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 16233.7. The Sensex is at 54280.79, down 0.07%. Bosch Ltd has slipped around 0.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10911.15, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35273 shares today, compared to the daily average of 20391 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 14127.35, up 3.49% on the day. Bosch Ltd is down 4.63% in last one year as compared to a 8.01% jump in NIFTY and a 6.33% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

