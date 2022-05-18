Bharat Rasayan reports fire accident at Dahej Plant

Bharat Rasayan declined 3.3% to Rs 11927.35 after the company on Tuesday intimated about a fire accident at one block of company's plant located at Bharuch in state of Gujarat.The company said the cause of the fire in under investigation. It further added that eight to ten people have sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the local hospital.
The chemical maker assured it has full insurance coverage and has informed the insurance company about the accident.
Bharat Rasayan serves a wide range of industries including but not limited to pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, R&D, petrochemicals, flavors & fragrances and specialty chemicals.
The company reported 36.5% surge in the net profit to Rs 47.93 crore on a 51.1% increase in the net sales to Rs 335.44 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
