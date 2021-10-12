Bosch Ltd stays in winning mode

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 17924.7, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.42% in last one year as compared to a 50.27% gain in NIFTY and a 41.77% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17924.7, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 17933.6. The Sensex is at 60094.64, down 0.07%. Bosch Ltd has added around 23.06% in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17955, up 0.64% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 47.42% in last one year as compared to a 50.27% gain in NIFTY and a 41.77% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 39.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

