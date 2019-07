Bosch announced that with a view to adjust production to meet the demand for products and to avoid unnecessary build up of inventory, it is proposed to suspend all manufacturing operations at the Company's Plant situated at Naganathapura (Karnataka) for two days i.e. 27 July 2019 and 29 July 2019.

