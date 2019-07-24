JUST IN
Zydus launches Ramelteon Tablets for treatment of insomnia

Capital Market 

Zydus Cadila announced the Day 1 launch of Ramelteon Tablets (US RLD Rozerem Tablets), 8 mg upon receiving the final approval from the USFDA. Ramelteon is a sedative, also called a hypnotic.

It works by affecting certain substances in the body that help regulate the "sleep-wake cycle." Ramelteon is used to treat insomnia that is associated with having trouble falling asleep. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 09:57 IST

