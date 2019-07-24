Zydus launches Ramelteon Tablets for treatment of insomnia

Zydus Cadila announced the Day 1 launch of Ramelteon Tablets (US RLD Rozerem Tablets), 8 mg upon receiving the final approval from the USFDA. Ramelteon is a sedative, also called a hypnotic.

It works by affecting certain substances in the body that help regulate the "sleep-wake cycle." Ramelteon is used to treat insomnia that is associated with having trouble falling asleep. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

