BPCL slips after Q4 net loss of Rs 1,819 cr

BPCL fell 0.84% to Rs 346.10 after consolidated net loss stood at Rs 1,819.56 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 3,131.66 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Net sales slipped 7.1% to Rs 68,997.83 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Rs 74,255.73 crore in Q4 March 2019. Consolidated pre-tax loss stood at Rs 2,958.91 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 4,961.79 crore in Q4 March 2019. The Q4 result was declared after trading hours yesterday, 3 June 2020.

Standalone net loss stood at Rs 1,361.01 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with a net profit of Rs 3,124.91 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales skid 6.8% to Rs 68,991.44 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Rs 73,990.42 crore in Q4 March 2019.

The average gross refining margin (GRM) during the financial year ended 30 March 2020 is $2.50 per barrel as compared with $4.58 per barrel last year.

BPCL accounted compensation towards sharing of under-recoveries on sale of sensitive petroleum products of Rs 255.31 crore by way of subsidy from Government of India for the year compared with Rs 882.65 crore last year as revenue from operations and Nil under-recovery has been absorbed by BPCL on this account during the reported periods.

The outbreak of COVID-19 followed by resultant lockdown in multiple countries, from 25 March 2020 has taken a toll on the business of BPCL. Lower demand for crude oil and petroleum products has impacted the prices and therefore refining margins globally. Due to which, certain finished goods inventory and certain raw materials of the group have been valued at net realizable value/replacement costs which are lower than cost. The impact has been reported under exceptional item for Rs 1,310.35 crore.

Petroleum products in the month of April 2020, due to lockdown, in the country was down by around 55% as compared to April 2019. However, with relaxations related to movement of goods and services given by Government of India as well as certain State Governments, the demand for petroleum products has increased by around 67% MoM (month-on-month) in May 2020 over April 2020. Sales in May 2020 is lower by around 30% YoY (year-on-year) as compared to May 2019.

Since petroleum products are classified under essential services, the refining and marketing operations of the group were continued during the lock down period, though there were some postponement of project related activities. Due to the lock down there was reduction in sales for the group, however the reduction in sales is not material for the year 2019-20.

There was no closure of refinery operations, including subsidiary and joint venture companies due to drop in the demand of petroleum products. The operations of BPCL's refineries were curtailed to the level of around 63% of design capacity during the month of April 2020. However, with an increase in demand for petroleum products in May 2020, the capacity utilization of refineries has gradually increased to approx. 77% by 31 May 2020.

Meanwhile, Moody's has changed BPCL's rating from Baa2 (negative) to Baa3 (negative) in respect of senior unsecured debts-Foreign Currency.

BPCL operates in refinery and marketing activities, which includes downstream petroleum sector.

The Government of India holds 52.98% stake in BPCL as of 31 March 2020.

