Titan Company Ltd Slides 2.83%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Shed 1.44%

Titan Company Ltd fell 2.83% today to trade at Rs 956.2. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.44% to quote at 20541.11. The index is up 8.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd decreased 1.87% and Whirlpool of India Ltd lost 1.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 18.24 % over last one year compared to the 15.13% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has added 7.78% over last one month compared to 8.89% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 8.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26771 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1389.85 on 25 Oct 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 720 on 24 Mar 2020.

