Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 86.14 points or 0.6% at 14501.57 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 4.98%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 4.95%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.2%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.8%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 3.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zen Technologies Ltd (up 2.3%), TVS Electronics Ltd (up 2.24%), Majesco Ltd (up 1.88%), NIIT Ltd (up 1.79%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 1.74%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 4.41%), Aptech Ltd (down 2.8%), and Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 2.55%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.84 or 0.17% at 34052.7.

The Nifty 50 index was down 31.3 points or 0.31% at 10030.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.68 points or 0.04% at 11565.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.48 points or 0.06% at 4077.81.

On BSE,851 shares were trading in green, 760 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

