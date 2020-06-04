Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 195.23 points or 1.23% at 16032.81 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 4.84%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 4.45%),Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (up 4.01%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 3.5%),Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 2.83%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 2.56%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.44%), Albert David Ltd (up 2.34%), and RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.06%).

On the other hand, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 2.79%), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (down 2.55%), and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 2.36%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.84 or 0.17% at 34052.7.

The Nifty 50 index was down 31.3 points or 0.31% at 10030.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.68 points or 0.04% at 11565.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.48 points or 0.06% at 4077.81.

On BSE,851 shares were trading in green, 760 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

