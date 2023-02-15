BPL standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.01% to Rs 12.88 crore

Net profit of BPL rose 25.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.01% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.8813.2810.799.411.200.980.700.560.700.56

