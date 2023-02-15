BPL standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 3.01% to Rs 12.88 croreNet profit of BPL rose 25.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.01% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.8813.28 -3 OPM %10.799.41 -PBDT1.200.98 22 PBT0.700.56 25 NP0.700.56 25
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
