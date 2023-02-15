Jumbo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Avenue Supermarts Q2 PAT up 64% YoY; PAT margin at 6.4%
Jumbo Bag reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Jumbo Finance standalone net profit rises 580.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Jumbo Bag standalone net profit declines 72.50% in the December 2022 quarter
NBA Brings Supermarkets to the Forefront; Helps Businesses Set up 350+ Supermarkets across India in the Post-pandemic World
-
Sales decline 32.26% to Rs 0.21 croreNet loss of Jumbo Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.26% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.210.31 -32 OPM %9.5235.48 -PBDT-0.010.99 PL PBT-0.010.99 PL NP-0.010.99 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU