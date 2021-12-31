Brahmaputra Infrastructure secures LoA worth Rs 46 cr in Ajmer

Brahmaputra Infrastructure bagged a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a quoted price of Rs 46.31 crore for the construction of multistorey surgical block at JLN Hospital campus from the office of Executive Engineer (South) Ajmer Development Authority.

On a consolidated basis, Brahmaputra Infrastructure reported net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales surged 39.12% to Rs 29.59 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Brahmaputra group is a versatile construction group involved in infrastructure development for the nation. It has presence in sectors like highways and roads, buildings, bridges/flyovers, airports, tunnels, and other civil construction works.

Shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 0.62% to Rs 32.65 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)