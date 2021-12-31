Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd stays in winning mode

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.56% in last one year as compared to a 24.07% gain in NIFTY and a 14.35% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 17392.15. The Sensex is at 58360.9, up 0.98%. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has dropped around 5.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17116.55, up 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 150, up 1.87% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

