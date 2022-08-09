Brigade Enterprises acquires prime land in Chennai and Bengaluru

-
With a total revenue potential of Rs 4000 cr in next 4-5 yearsBrigade Enterprises has signed definitive agreements for prime land parcels in Chennai and Bengaluru, which have a total revenue potential of Rs 4000 crore in the next 4-5 years.
The agreement to purchase the Mount Road Property in Chennai from the TVS Group has a potential 1 million sft of mixed used development comprising of office, retail and residential. The Bengaluru joint development property located close to the international schools, near Sarjapur Road has a development potential of over 2 million sft of residential apartments.
