Brigade Enterprises acquires prime land in Chennai and Bengaluru

With a total revenue potential of Rs 4000 cr in next 4-5 years

Brigade Enterprises has signed definitive agreements for prime land parcels in Chennai and Bengaluru, which have a total revenue potential of Rs 4000 crore in the next 4-5 years.

The agreement to purchase the Mount Road Property in Chennai from the TVS Group has a potential 1 million sft of mixed used development comprising of office, retail and residential. The Bengaluru joint development property located close to the international schools, near Sarjapur Road has a development potential of over 2 million sft of residential apartments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)