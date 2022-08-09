Board of Trident approves broad base & restructuring of directors

The Board of Trident today approved to broad base & restructuring of Company's Board of Directors (the Board) by induction of two Independent Directors, one Non-Independent Director and five Professional Managing Directors on the Board in addition to the existing Directors.

This strategic move shall accelerate the growth momentum of the Company, thereby placing the Company in an upward trajectory, adding value & growth for the shareholders.

The Board approved the following appointments on 09 August 2022:

Independent Directors Appointment of Prof. Rajeev Ahuja as an Independent Director Appointment of Raj Kamal as an Independent Director

Managing Directors Appointment of Swapan Nath as Managing Director - Bath Linen Business Appointment of Kamal Gaba as Managing Director - Bed Linen Business Appointment of Kavish Dhanda as Managing Director - Yarn Business Appointment of Naveet Jindal as Managing Director - Paper, Chemicals and Energy Business Appointment of Pardeep Kumar Markanday as Managing Director - Growth and Projects

Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Appointment of Kapil Ghorse as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

