RateGain launches Airline Travelers Forecast as part of is Demand-AI solution

RateGain Technologies announced today the launch of Airline Travelers Forecast, a new module of Demand-AI, RateGain's AI-powered Demand Forecasting Solution for travel and hospitality industry.
With Airline Travelers Forecast, marketing leaders and commercial organizations in hotels can optimize their ad spends across both offline and online channels to drive higher returns in a tough macro environment where the industry is dealing with high input costs and looking to reduce their marketing spends.
Airline Travelers' Forecast is part of RateGain's Demand-AI solution launched last year to help the industry tackle the problem of unreliable historical data to forecast demand using real-time intent data gathered from searches, events, and forward-looking data such as hotel and airline bookings.
With Airline Travelers' Forecast, marketing teams can optimize their campaigns and take corrective actions based on an accurate understanding of the actual number of travelers, source market mix, and the demand from these markets over the next 90 days.
