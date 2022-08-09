Trident appoints Rajinder Gupta as Chairman Emeritus

-
ALSO READ
Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 22.09% in the March 2022 quarter
Trident rises after Q4 PAT jumps 137% to Rs 181 cr
Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Trident Q1 PAT slides 37% YoY to Rs 129 cr
R Gopalan appointed as Chairman of the Board of Sundaram-Clayton Limited
-
With effect from 09 August 2022Trident announced that its Founder and Chairman, Rajinder Gupta has expressed his intention to the Board to step down as Director & Non-Executive Chairman of the Company due to his persistent health issues and family commitments.
The Board has appointed Rajinder Gupta as 'Chairman Emeritus' of the Company with effect from 09 August 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU