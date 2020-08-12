JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Elango Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Board of Tata Power approves withdrawal of scheme of arrangement concerning renewable energy business
Business Standard

Brigade Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 71.31% to Rs 203.33 crore

Net loss of Brigade Enterprises reported to Rs 52.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 41.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.31% to Rs 203.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 708.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales203.33708.72 -71 OPM %23.3125.72 -PBDT-30.22111.68 PL PBT-85.8073.34 PL NP-52.6941.20 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU