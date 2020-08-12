Brigade Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.31% to Rs 203.33 croreNet loss of Brigade Enterprises reported to Rs 52.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 41.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.31% to Rs 203.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 708.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales203.33708.72 -71 OPM %23.3125.72 -PBDT-30.22111.68 PL PBT-85.8073.34 PL NP-52.6941.20 PL
