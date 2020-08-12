GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 58.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.84% to Rs 80.91 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 58.62% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.84% to Rs 80.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 141.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.80.91141.5618.3815.078.0511.152.315.161.684.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)