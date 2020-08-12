JUST IN
GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 58.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.84% to Rs 80.91 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 58.62% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.84% to Rs 80.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 141.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales80.91141.56 -43 OPM %18.3815.07 -PBDT8.0511.15 -28 PBT2.315.16 -55 NP1.684.06 -59

