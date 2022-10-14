Brightcom Group Ltd Spikes 5.51%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 2.29%

Brightcom Group Ltd has lost 6.13% over last one month compared to 0.84% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.48% drop in the SENSEX

Brightcom Group Ltd rose 5.51% today to trade at Rs 38.3. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 2.29% to quote at 28497.75. The index is down 0.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Control Print Ltd increased 4.03% and Infosys Ltd added 3.79% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 18.68 % over last one year compared to the 4.99% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Brightcom Group Ltd has lost 6.13% over last one month compared to 0.84% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 29749 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 122.88 on 24 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.15 on 29 Jun 2022.

