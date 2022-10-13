H.G. Infra gets provisional certificate for project in Rajasthan

The EPC company on Thursday said that it has received the provisional certificate for the development and upgradation of Bhawi-Pipar-Khimsar Highway, length 83.225 km in the state of Rajasthan on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The cost of the project was Rs 85.41 crore. The project's appointed date was 20 June 2018 and the scheduled completion date was 22 September 2019. The revised scheduled completion date was 4 April 2022.

The provisional certificate has been issued by the authority engineer for the length of 84.975 km (increased project length due to change of scope) and the project has been provisionally declared fit for entry into operation on 4 April 2022.

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) relating to roads, bridges, flyovers, and infrastructure contract works and related activities.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.3% to Rs 109.45 crore on 17.5% jump in net sales to Rs 1,105.90 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 1.85% to Rs 559.50 on the BSE.

