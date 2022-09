Brightcom Group sets up Quantum Computing Innovation Lab

In collaboration with Qulabz Inc.

Brightcom Group has announced on setting up a Quantum Computing Innovation Lab in collaboration with Qulabz Inc.

Brightcom expects this initiative to power its growth in the coming periods by significantly enhancing its technological edge. As per 'Boston Consulting Group',Quantum Computing could create a value of $850 billion, across industries: Optimization - $220 billion, Machine Learning-$220 billion, Simulation - $330 billion, and Crypotography - $80 billion.

