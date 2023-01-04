Britannia Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 4227.5, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.51% in last one year as compared to a 0.82% rally in NIFTY and a 15.44% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4227.5, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 18071.8. The Sensex is at 60737.43, down 0.91%.Britannia Industries Ltd has lost around 3.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44013.65, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4255.25, down 0.23% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 15.51% in last one year as compared to a 0.82% rally in NIFTY and a 15.44% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 64.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)