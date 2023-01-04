Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 47.08 points or 1.3% at 3563.68 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NLC India Ltd (down 2.44%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.32%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.16%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.93%),Nava Ltd (down 1.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.69%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.67%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.57%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.5%), and SJVN Ltd (down 1.42%).

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 455.61 or 0.74% at 60838.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 134.35 points or 0.74% at 18098.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 156.21 points or 0.53% at 29066.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 62.68 points or 0.69% at 9027.72.

On BSE,1199 shares were trading in green, 2229 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

