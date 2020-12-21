Britannia Industries Ltd drops nearly 1%

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3684.4, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.17% in last one year as compared to a 11.4% rally in NIFTY and a 12.36% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3684.4, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 13661.25. The Sensex is at 46664.14, down 0.63%.Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 3.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34102.7, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3700.15, down 0.69% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 19.17% in last one year as compared to a 11.4% rally in NIFTY and a 12.36% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 52.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

