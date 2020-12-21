Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 10960.1, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.86% in last one year as compared to a 11.4% rally in NIFTY and a 12.36% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10960.1, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 13661.25. The Sensex is at 46664.14, down 0.63%.Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has gained around 2.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34102.7, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17232 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9790 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

