Power Finance Corporation Ltd falls around 2%

Power Finance Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 115.05, down 2.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 13661.25. The Sensex is at 46664.14, down 0.63%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 10.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14879.15, down 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

