Goodluck India records 17% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Goodluck India today (3 January 2021) announced its sales volume performance for the third quarter ended 31 December 2021.
The company registered sales volume of 72,273 metric tonnes in Q3 FY22, up 9.81% QoQ and 16.90% YoY. Better availability of raw material coupled with strong growth in exports sales led to higher overall sales volume.
Exports accounted for 32% of the total sales volume in Q3 FY22 as against 22% in Q3 FY21.
Contribution form value added segments, viz - precision tubes, forging and engineering structures Increased to 53% in Q3 FY22 from 49% in Q3 FY21.
Goodluck India is engaged in manufacturing and exporting a wide range of specialised engineering structures, forgings, precision tubes, CR coils and pipes & tubes.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 78.22% to Rs 17.02 crore on a 52.08% increase in sales to Rs 626.28 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.76% to currently trade at Rs 362.55 on the BSE.
