Atul Auto December 2021 total sales down 3% Y-o-Y to 1,683 units

Atul Auto recorded a 2.6% decline in total sales to 1,683 units in the month of December 2021 as against 1,728 units in December 2020.

The total sales from April - December 2021 rose 1.74% to 11,499 units as compared to 11,302 units in April - December 2020.

Sequentially, Atul Auto registered a 25.22% jump in total sales from 1,344 units sold in November 2021.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Net sales rose 10.7% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 83.20 crore in Q2 FY22.

Rajkot-based Atul Auto manufactures three-wheelers (goods as well as passenger segments) under the 'Atul' brand, and spares, components, and allied products.

The scrip was currently trading 0.29% lower at Rs 191.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)