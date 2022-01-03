Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd, T T Ltd and Bal Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 January 2022.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd, T T Ltd and Bal Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 January 2022.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 19.8 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50886 shares in the past one month.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd soared 19.89% to Rs 4.22. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 251.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd surged 19.88% to Rs 39.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17621 shares in the past one month.

T T Ltd advanced 19.27% to Rs 110.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8798 shares in the past one month.

Bal Pharma Ltd spurt 18.54% to Rs 125.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5698 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)