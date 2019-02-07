Broader market ends higher after RBI cuts interest rates

Key equity indices ended the volatile session on a flat note as profit booking emerged after gains in the past five consecutive sessions. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 4.14 points or 0.01% to 36,971.09, as per the provisional closing data. The index rose 6.95 points or 0.06% to 11,069.40, as per the provisional closing data. The Sensex ended a tad below 37,000 mark after opening above that level.

Broader market, however, ended higher after the central and shifted its policy stance to "neutral" from "calibrated tightening". Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.74%. The BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.81%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1392 shares rose and 1158 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged. ss

Shares of interest rate sensitive automobile companies advanced after rate cut. (up 6.67%), (up 3.27%), (up 3.12%), (up 2.67%), (up 2.6%), (up 2.03%), (up 1.49%) and Maruti Suzuki (up 1%), edged higher. fell 0.13%.

Shares of companies tumbled. (down 29.81%), (down 21.96%), (down 18.47%), (down 6.2%), Reliance Naval and Engineering (down 4.62%) and (down 1.89%), edged lower.

On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation at its meeting today, the Committee (MPC) decided to reduce the policy repo rate under the (LAF) by 25 basis points from 6.5% to 6.25% with immediate effect. Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF stands adjusted to 6.0%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.5%.

The MPC also decided to change the stance from calibrated tightening to neutral. These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4% within a band of +/- 2%, while supporting growth.

On the economic front, the chaired by the has approved establishment of a unified authority for regulating all in International Centres (IFSCs) in through International Centres Authority Bill, 2019. The first IFSC in has been set up at GIFT City, Gandhinagar,

Overseas, most European stocks were trading lower Thursday, as market participants monitored the latest flurry of corporate results. Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, with officials from the world's two largest economies reportedly poised to meet for a fresh round of talks next week.

Stocks in traded mixed on Thursday, while US- trade hopes are up as negotiations are set to continue.

US stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a five-day winning streak, after Donald Trump's State of the Union address offered few details on his economic agenda. The president, however, insisted commit to real, structural economic reforms before a trade deal can be reached.

On the data front, US manufacturing productivity rose 1.3% in the fourth quarter, up from 1.1% growth in the third quarter, the Labor Department reported. The US trade deficit in November fell to $49.3 billion, below the October level of $55.5 billion in October.

