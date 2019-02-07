Strong market breadth; pharma shares rise

The market was trading near the day's high in morning trade. At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 148.19 points or 0.40% at 37,123.42. The was up 34.35 points or 0.31% at 11,096.80. The Sensex was trading above the 37,000 mark after opening above that level.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of a three-day central that ends later today. The resolution of the (RBI)'s (MPC) will be placed on the RBI website at 11:45 IST.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.98%. The BSE Small-Cap was up 0.86%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1260 shares rose and 673 shares fell. A total of 97 shares were unchanged.

IT shares were mixed. (down 0.85%), (down 0.47%), (down 0.17%), (down 0.17%) and (down 0.12%), edged lower. (up 0.25%), (up 0.31%), (up 0.47%), Software (up 1.01%) and (up 1.34%), edged higher.

Most advanced. (up 6.22%), (up 4.75%), Cadila Healthcare (up 2.65%), (up 1.94%), (up 1.59%), (up 1.39%), (up 1.14%), (up 0.68%), (up 0.65%), (up 0.52%), (up 0.35%) and (up 0.21%), edged higher. (down 0.06%) and Lupin (down 2.24%), edged lower.

On the economic front, the chaired by the has approved establishment of a unified authority for regulating all in International Centres (IFSCs) in through International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019. The first IFSC in has been set up at GIFT City, Gandhinagar,

Overseas, stocks in traded mixed on Thursday, while US- trade hopes are up as negotiations are set to continue.

US stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a five-day winning streak, after Donald Trump's State of the Union address offered few details on his economic agenda. The president, however, insisted commit to real, structural economic reforms before a trade deal can be reached.

On the data front, US manufacturing productivity rose 1.3% in the fourth quarter, up from 1.1% growth in the third quarter, the Labor Department reported. The US trade deficit in November fell to $49.3 billion, below the October level of $55.5 billion in October.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)