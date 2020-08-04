BSE declines on weak Q1 numbers

BSE slipped 2.85% to Rs 496.80 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 21.3% to Rs 32.5 crore on a 2.3% decline in total income to Rs 162.1 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

EBITDA fell 3.7% to Rs 57.2 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 59.4 crore in Q1 June 2019. EBITDA margin stood at 35% as on 30 June 2020 as against 36% as on 30 June 2019.

Profit before tax in the first quarter stood at Rs 39.8 crore, down by 20.6% from Rs 50.1 crore reported in the same period last year. Tax expense decreased by 17% to Rs 73 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Commenting on financial performance for the quarter ended, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, said: "The spirit of innovation continues to drive BSE to provide new and differentiated services to its members and investors even during these tough times. BSE's shift of expiry of weekly contracts from Thursday to Monday has been very well received by the market players bring a new wave of possibilities for the growth of BSE's equity derivative segment. The growth of turnover in equity segment by 39% in this quarter over corresponding quarter previous year is highly encouraging. Coupled with the focus on best price execution of trades by trading members, the prospects for growth in equity segment in BSE also look brighter. Introduction of e-KYC services in the mutual fund segment as a value added service as well as introduction of health and life insurance segment in the insurance broking entity demonstrates the relentless drive by BSE to provide more and better services to its stakeholders and public. The achievement of total turnover of USD 1 trillion by India INX is another feather in the cap of the BSE group. BSE remains committed to continue to explore growth opportunities and innovate in the exchange and electronic distribution ecosystems.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

