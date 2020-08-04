Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 89.31 points or 1.5% at 6047.19 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Castrol India Ltd (up 2.82%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 2.67%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.55%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.35%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.15%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.02%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.91%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.72%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.38%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.65%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.31%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 258.57 or 0.7% at 37198.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 78.1 points or 0.72% at 10969.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.72 points or 0.78% at 13257.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.8 points or 0.75% at 4533.94.

On BSE,1173 shares were trading in green, 564 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

