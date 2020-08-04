Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 196.98 points or 1.2% at 16595.66 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Exide Industries Ltd (up 3.5%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.48%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.53%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.42%),Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.19%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.93%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 0.92%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.79%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 258.57 or 0.7% at 37198.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 78.1 points or 0.72% at 10969.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.72 points or 0.78% at 13257.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.8 points or 0.75% at 4533.94.

On BSE,1173 shares were trading in green, 564 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

