Budget Is The Vision Of 21st Century: Nitin Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Govt Aims To Expand Domestic Ethanol Industry To Rs 2 Lakh Crore: Nitin Gadkari
AS AGRI AND AQUA's biggest Vertical Farming project in Nagpur inaugurated by Hon'ble Minister Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Madhavbaug's Power MAP, India's first Intelligent Chronic Disease Patients Habit Tracking System
Why a personal line of credit is the most attractive option for millennials in the 21st century
Nutraceutical Mantra of 21st century by Ganesh Kamath on International Nutraceutical Day
-
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari hailed the Budget as historic giving new vision to new India. He said it is exactly the vision of 21st century and the economic vision and priority has already decided by this budget. Gadkari said the highest priority is for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe, Farmers, Rural India, Agricultural India Tribal India, Gaon, Garib Majdoor Insaan , welfare of all the sectors is the highest priority in this budget. The second highest priority is for infrastructure. The Minister said he was really happy because he got the opportunity to work with Bharat Mala and Sagar Mala and now Parvat Mala a new programme has been started. Now it is rope way ,cable car which are a great gift for the area particularly hilly area of the country. He said it benefits North East, Uttarakhand, Himachal and Kashmir. Shri Gadkari said It is very important for not only goods but tourism also as this can create more employment potential. He said the budget reflects the new vision of Prime Minister and he was thankful to Finance Minister for giving this excellent Budget for the country.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU