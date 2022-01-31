India's GDP Shrinks By 6.6% In 2020-21, NSO Data Reveals

-
ALSO READ
China Market falls after GDP growth data
China Stocks gain on GDP data, policy rates cut
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reveals the inspired experiences awaiting visitors at its stunning Expo Pavilion
65 per cent women in India unaware of PCOS symptoms; reveals survey conducted by OZiva
India's GDP Records Growth Of 8.4% In September Quarter
-
The National Statistical Office (NSO), in its first revised estimates of GDP, has said the Indian economy shrunk by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown curbs imposed by the government. As per the provisional estimates released in May 2021, the GDP had contracted by 7.3 per cent during 2020-21 on account of the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic. The National Statistical Office has also revised downward the real GDP growth number for 2019-20 to 3.7 per cent as against the earlier estimate of 4 per cent. Under the first revision released in January 2021, real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2019-20 was pegged at Rs 145.69 lakh crore, showing growth of 4 per cent during 2019-20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU