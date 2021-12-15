Burger King board to mull fund raising on 15 Dec

The fast food burger brand said its board will meet on Wednesday, 15 December 2021, to consider the proposal to raise funds.

The board of Burger King India will consider and approve the proposal to raise funds by way of further issue of securities through public and/or private offerings including preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, further public offer or other permissible mode.

Burger King India reported net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 38.50 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 153.75% to Rs 245.40 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Burger King India set shop in India in November 2014 and has been among the fastest expanding quick service restaurant chains in the country. It is promoted by QSR Asia. The company is the national master franchisee of Burger King in India, with exclusive right and license to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King restaurants in India.

Shares of Burger King India fell 0.19% at Rs 155.80 on the BSE.

