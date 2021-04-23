Burger King India allots 5.24 lakh equity shares under ESOS

-
ALSO READ
Burger King India allots 13.25 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Burger King slides after Eastspring Investments India pares stake
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 27,162 equity shares under ESOS
Sensex, Nifty trade lower; Burger King spurts 20%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises allots 11,240 equity shares under ESOP
-
Burger King India has allotted 5,24,335 equity shares of the face value of Rs.10 each on 22 April 2021 which shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing equity shares.
Subsequent to the allotment of equity shares as above, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will be Rs. 383,50,39,790/- representing 38,35,03,979 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU