DCB Bank acquires 9.09% stake in Techfino Capital

DCB Bank has invested a sum of Rs. 60 lakhs to acquire 9.09% of post issue share capital of Techfino Capital (Techfino), an unlisted company.

As at 31 March 2020, the date of latest audited results available of Techfino, its Total Assets stand at Rs.5.74 crore.

As compared, DCB Bank's Total Assets as at 31 December 2020, the date of latest published results, amount to Rs.37,859 crore.

