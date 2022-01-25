Burger King India records loss of Rs 15 crore in Q3

Burger King India's net loss in Q3 FY22 narrowed to Rs 15.15 crore from Rs 29.02 crore in Q3 FY21.

Revenue from operations in the third quarter was Rs 279.89 crore, up 72% YoY.

Gross profit was Rs 184.92 crore in Q3 FY22, up by _ % from Rs 104.25 crore in Q3 FY21.

Company EBITDA in Q3 FY22 was at Rs 32.82 crore as against Rs 24.09 crore in Q3 FY21, up 36% YoY. However, EBITDA margin in the third quarter had declined to 11.7% from 14.8% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

During the quarter, Burger King added 20 restaurants and as on 31 December 2021, it total restaurant count was 294.

According to the company, presently 9 restaurants are under construction and 65 are in pipeline.

Burger King India set shop in India in November 2014 and has been among the fastest expanding quick service restaurant chains in the country. It is promoted by QSR Asia. The company is the national master franchisee of Burger King in India, with exclusive right and license to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King restaurants in India.

The scrip fell 1.73% to currently trade at Rs 130.65 on the BSE.

