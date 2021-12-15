Board of Burger King approves increase in authorised share capital and fund raise of Rs 1500 cr

At meeting held on 15 December 2021

The Board of Burger King India at its meeting held on 15 December 2021 has approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 505 crore to Rs 600 crore.

The Board also approved raising of funds by way of further issuance of securities through public and/or private offerings including preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, further public offer or any of the permissible modes (in one or more tranches), for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,500 crore, subject to applicable laws and necessary shareholder and statutory / regulatory approvals, as applicable.

Further, the Board also approved change in company name from 'Burger King India' to Restaurant Brands Asia' .

